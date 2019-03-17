Primary Health Properties (PHP) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.
PHP opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.17 ($1.65).
In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95).
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.