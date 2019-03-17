Primary Health Properties (PHP) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

PHP opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.17 ($1.65).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 555.00001632353 EPS for the current year.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 77,100 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £92,520 ($120,893.77). Also, insider Peter Cole purchased 50,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £59,000 ($77,093.95).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

