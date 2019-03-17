PRASM (PSM) Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $448,130.00 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRASM token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00451765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00087715 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003418 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,066,999,603 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

PRASM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

