Pool Co. (POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $612.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $607.46 million. Pool posted sales of $585.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.58 million. Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $459,068.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,659,846.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,219 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Pool by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 768,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,181,000 after buying an additional 436,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,050,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Pool by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,111,000 after buying an additional 247,103 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Pool by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 183,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,531,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.98. 394,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a 12 month low of $135.76 and a 12 month high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

