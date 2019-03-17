PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

