PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

PRLB opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

