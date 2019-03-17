PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 376 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell R. Labar sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $359,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,297. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios.

