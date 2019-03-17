PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 279 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 583,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

