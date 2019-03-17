PLNcoin (PLNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,443.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PLNcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $3,443.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,387.74 or 4.06844933 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00114712 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001546 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00001093 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

