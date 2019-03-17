Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.79 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $106,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,574,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

