Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Fluidigm (FLDM) Price Target to $14.00

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fluidigm’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 90.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 739.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.