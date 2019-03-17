Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.40

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

