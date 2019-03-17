Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 765.40 ($10.00).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.15). 12,146,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.