Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,346,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $248.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

