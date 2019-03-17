Peter Southby Purchases 15 Shares of Emis Group Plc (EMIS) Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 15 shares of Emis Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($188.95).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 16 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.28) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($196.52).

On Monday, January 14th, Peter Southby purchased 16 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($195.27).

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 949 ($12.40) on Friday. Emis Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,074 ($14.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $597.52 million and a PE ratio of 60.06.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

