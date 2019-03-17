Pervasip (PVSP) and EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Head-To-Head Review

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Pervasip and EXACT Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A EXACT Sciences 0 1 11 0 2.92

EXACT Sciences has a consensus target price of $99.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.73%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A EXACT Sciences -38.54% -23.58% -11.55%

Volatility and Risk

Pervasip has a beta of -3.98, meaning that its share price is 498% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and EXACT Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $454.46 million 26.34 -$175.14 million ($1.36) -70.00

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats Pervasip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

