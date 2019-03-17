PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Receives $118.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. 18,194,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,160. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.