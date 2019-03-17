Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Energean Oil & Gas (ENOG)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Energean Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 822.90 ($10.75). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

