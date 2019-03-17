Patientory Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Patientory has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $8,505.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00392343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.01707534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00231486 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

