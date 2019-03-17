PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $3.51 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 95,343 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

NVDA stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

