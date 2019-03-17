ParkByte Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkByte has a market capitalization of $15,524.00 and $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ParkByte

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

