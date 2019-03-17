Park Presidio Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Park Presidio Capital LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 1.3% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

