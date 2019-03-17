PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $295.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 73.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

