Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK) & Aqua Metals (AQMS) Head to Head Survey

Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Green Technologies and Aqua Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aqua Metals $4.45 million 41.67 -$40.25 million ($1.18) -3.54

Pacific Green Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aqua Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pacific Green Technologies and Aqua Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aqua Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aqua Metals has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Green Technologies and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aqua Metals -904.79% -67.55% -52.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Aqua Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Pacific Green Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and acquiring technologies designed to enhance the environment by reducing pollution in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. Its ENVI-Clean is used in various new and retrofit applications, including coal and coal waste fueled CFBC boilers; pulverized coal and stoker-grate boilers; heavy oil fired boilers; biomass and waste to energy boilers; lime kilns, dryers, shredders, and foundries; industrial exhaust scrubbing of particulates and acid gases; diesel, large marine, and stationary engines; and sewage sludge, hazardous waste, and MSW incinerators. The company also provides ENVI-Pure emission control system; ENVI-SEA scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions; and ENVI-Marine system. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Jose, California.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

