Pacific City Financial (PCB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank a commercial bank. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans and SBA loans. It operates primarily in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Financial Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Shares of PCB stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific City Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,634,000.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.