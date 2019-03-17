Owens Corning (OC) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,718.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $53.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Owens Corning (OC) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/owens-corning-oc-position-raised-by-commonwealth-bank-of-australia.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.