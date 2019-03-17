Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 target price on Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $26.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.