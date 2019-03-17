OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.07

Media headlines about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news impact score of 1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCM opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.24. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

