OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.07

Media headlines about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a news impact score of 1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected OTC Markets Group’s analysis:
- OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- OTC Markets Group Welcomes Rio2 Limited to OTCQX (finance.yahoo.com)
- Rio2 Limited Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (finance.yahoo.com)
- OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cresco Labs Inc. to OTCQX (finance.yahoo.com)
- Highlands Union Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 14th (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of OTCM opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.24. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.