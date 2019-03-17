Ormonde Mining (ORM) Shares Up 8.9%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.14 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05). 140,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 184,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain. The company holds a 30% interest in the Barruecopardo tungsten project located in the Salamanca province in western Spain. It also has 100% interest in the La Zarza project, a sulphide deposit with copper, zinc, and gold resources in the Iberian Pyrite Belt mining district in southwest Spain, as well as carries out gold exploration in the Salamanca and Zamora provinces in Spain.

