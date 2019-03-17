Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $207,000 Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $6,301,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $376,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $626.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

