Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $193,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 490.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 89.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 244.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.97. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

In other news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

