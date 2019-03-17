Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $216,000 in CorVel Co. (CRVL) Stock

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 15.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRVL opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 484 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $31,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,952,784 shares in the company, valued at $452,209,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,886,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,037,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,057. Insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

