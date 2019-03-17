Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 10,157 Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Control4 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $463,372. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Control4 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $16.75 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $444.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

