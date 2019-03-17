Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETH. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETH opened at $19.15 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.75 to $18.45 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

