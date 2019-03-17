Oppenheimer (OPY) versus Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Financial Comparison

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 15.82% 20.81% 14.21% Oppenheimer 3.02% 7.06% 1.58%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 1 0 0 1.20 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and Oppenheimer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.16 $183.58 million $2.28 7.75 Oppenheimer $958.15 million 0.37 $28.89 million N/A N/A

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Risk and Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, and trust services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.