Open Text Corp (OTEX) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Open Text by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,283,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,153,000 after buying an additional 1,136,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 225,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 225,874 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,496,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,101,000 after buying an additional 54,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,446,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,550,000 after buying an additional 1,520,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Open Text stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $735.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.81 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

