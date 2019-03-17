Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 185,099 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 251.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

TJX stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

