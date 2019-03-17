Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday.

In other Olympic Steel news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,814.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.12. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

