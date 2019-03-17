Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Reduced by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

