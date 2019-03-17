Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Invests $477,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 5,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.22 per share, for a total transaction of $348,131.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin bought 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $33,280.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,481 over the last 90 days. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HY opened at $62.83 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.09%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/oberweis-asset-management-inc-invests-477000-in-hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-hy-stock.html.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.