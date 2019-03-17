Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $566,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA opened at $25.97 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $697.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HA. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

