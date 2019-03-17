Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,900 Shares of Wabash National Co. (WNC)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,916,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 676,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $17,739,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNC opened at $13.21 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

