Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

