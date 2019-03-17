NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $82,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 888,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after buying an additional 177,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,160,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,451.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $46.19 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $82,000 Position in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-82000-position-in-shutterstock-inc-sstk.html.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.