NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $78,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $211.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $216.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total transaction of $2,004,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total value of $487,905.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

