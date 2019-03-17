NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $75,000 Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 155,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $178,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $138,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,727 shares of company stock worth $8,835,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

