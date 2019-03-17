NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 4,100 The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 205.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $8,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $19.34 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from The GEO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

