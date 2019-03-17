Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.
About Novus Therapeutics
Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).
