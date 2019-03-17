Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NVUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.57. Novus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

