Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,028,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $60,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,006,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,091,000 after buying an additional 6,600,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,679.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,256,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 2,129,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,275,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,052,000 after buying an additional 1,953,906 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $31,894,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. TheStreet cut Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE INVH opened at $23.85 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/northern-trust-corp-reduces-holdings-in-invitation-homes-inc-invh.html.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.