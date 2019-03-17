Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $475,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of DexCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,136,147,000 after acquiring an additional 816,247 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $51,494,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,033,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $340,702.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $845,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,181 shares of company stock worth $14,473,795. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. DexCom’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

