Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of TransUnion worth $64,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $116,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $149,253.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,502,486.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,041 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,553. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $65.13 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/northern-trust-corp-grows-holdings-in-transunion-tru.html.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.